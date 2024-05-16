Glen Powell is "kept humble" by his parents.

The 35-year-old actor was jokingly trolled by his mother and father on the red carpet of his movie 'Hit Man' in his hometown of Austin, Texas when they held up signs reading 'STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN' and 'IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN' but wasn't hurt by it because he ultimately believes his family is with him on the "adventure" that is a Hollywood career.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "They keep me humble. have parents that treat everybody, no matter where you are in the world, with like kindness and respect. That’s what makes this job pretty wonderful. It’s a real adventure and a real ride if you have your family on [it with you], and then you never feel lost. You never feel like you’re having an identity crisis 3,000 miles away from home!"

The Hollywood star has been acting on-screen for more than 20 years and recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone but You' but is unsure if anyone has ever really "made it" in the industry because there is no "finish line" to the job.

He said: "Just to keep doing this job is a victory… There is no finish line in this job if you continue to wake up and get to act every day or get to write every day, get to work with guys like [‘Hit Man’ director] Richard Linklater, like, people I’ve idolized my whole life.

"That’s a win. There’s no making it, really. All these like Texas that have just… made their mark on Hollywood, so I just feel like to be celebrated as a Texan… For me, that’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen, so I feel very lucky."