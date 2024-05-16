Chris Pratt has been left "devastated" by the death of his former stunt double.

The 44-year-old actor worked alongside Tony McFarr - who died on Monday at the age of 47 - on several projects such as the sequel to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' but also hung out with him off-set and admitted he will "never forget his toughness" as he paid tribute just hours after the news was first announced on Thursday (16.05.24) evening.

He wrote on Instagram: "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness.

"I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

No cause of death has been announced but Tony's wife Donna told TMZ that his passing was "unexpected and shocking" and that the "family doesn't know the exact circumstances" just yet.

The outlet was the first to confirm news of his death, and Deadline later reported that the Orange County Medical Examiner said an autopsy had taken place, and his cause of death is pending toxicology results.

As well as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,', Tony served as Chris's stunt double on 'Jurassic World', and 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' but also worked with the likes of Jon Hamm and appeared on television shows such as 'Teen Wolf', 'Homeland', 'Sleepy Hollow', 'Ballers', 'The Walking Dead', and 'Manhunt'.