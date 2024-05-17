Sabrina Carpenter finds it hard to "take a moment" and reflect.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker recently celebrated her 25th birthday but admitted that she didn't think the 12 months leading up to it would be "special" because she didn't see 24 as a noteworthy age.

She told Cosmopolitan: "The hardest thing for me to do sometimes is to stop and take a moment to recognise how much I grew in the last year. I didn’t think 24 was going to be special at all.

"When I turned 24, I was like, 'What is this year even made for?' Because 21 is always very pronounced, 25 is always very pronounced. But the middle ages, oof. Even with songs, there’s 'Nobody likes you when you’re 23.' But s*** about 24."

But Sabrina has actually feels "more insightful" and isn't as self-conscious as she used to be, although she is more careful about the type of "energy" she surrounds herself with.

She said: "You still feel very youthful, you can still wear very short skirts, but you also feel more insightful and have a bit more knowledge and experience. "You’re better able to know the people that you want to invite into your life, whereas before you are just nice to everybody and want to be everyone’s friend. I think that’s what’s happened to me in the last year and a half.

"Instead of being like, 'Do people like me?' it’s 'Oh, do I actually like you?' Not in a mean way, but in a sense of, do I want this energy around me all the time? Is this someone who adds to my life?"