Ashanti felt "so special" on Mother's Day.

The 43-year-old singer is currently expecting her first baby with fiancé Nelly, 49, and took to social media on Thursday (16.05.24) evening - which was four days after Mother's Day in the US - to explain how "grateful" she feels to be expanding her family."

She wrote on Instagram: "This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! #gratefulyeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted!

"Ps… I only had 1 plate tho."

Ashanti and Nellie revealed the pregnancy just over a month ago.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ashanti can be seen getting ready for backstage and when asked how long she needs to get ready, she replies: "I'm gonna need about nine months!"

She captioned the post: "Baby baby baby baby…."

But not only did the 'Foolish' singer announce the news that she is having her first baby with 'Hot in Here' hitmaker Nelly - who already has Chanelle, 30 and 25-year-old son Cornell from his previous relationship with Rhonda Mack - she also revealed at the time that the pair are set to tie the knot.

She told Essence magazine: "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

The celebrity duo were initially together in the late 2000s but were apart for more than a decade before reuniting in 2023.