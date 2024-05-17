Queen Camilla has reassured well wishers that King Charles is "getting better".

The 76-year-old royal made a solo visit to a garden party at Lamb House in Rye, East Sussex, on Thursday (16.05.24) and admitted her husband - who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer but recently returned to public duties - was "quite cross" he couldn't join her because he was a big fan of author E.F. Benson, who used to live at the National Trust property.

Having expressed the king is "getting better", Camilla quipped: “Well, he would be if he behaved himself.”

During her visit, Camilla was treated to a performance by veteran actors Timothy West, 89, and Hayley Mills, 78, and had a tour of the property, which had also once been home to authors Henry James and Rumer Godden.

The queen was shown a first edition copy of Benson's 'Miss Mapp' and, noting it was "wonderfully battered", joked: “I might make off with that in my pocket."

But while she didn't get to keep that book, Camilla was presented with 'Fugitive Lyrics', a limited edition copy of poems by Pepino, the late husband of Lucia in the 'Mapp and Lucia' books, which is described in great detail by the author.

She said: "How wonderful, thank you very much."

She was shown various other rare books during her tour and was then taken outside for a garden party celebrating the town's literary history.

Chatting to guests, she said: “I can’t believe I’m in Tilling. It’s such a treat to be here.”

The weather had been wet when Camilla arrived and she apologised to the community organisations assembled at the Church of Saint Mary.

She said: “Sorry it’s a bit damp."

She later told a well wisher: “I’m afraid I haven’t brought the weather.”

Among the volunteers the queen met was 93-year-old Inga Davie, who was wearing a long service medal for her 45 years with the Royal Voluntary Service, of which Camilla is patron.

The royal told her: “You must be one of our longest standing members. You do such a wonderful job. You literally are the skeleton of the country.”