Lainey Wilson scooped the prestigious Entertainer of the Year accolade at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday (16.05.24).

The 31-year-old singer was one of the night's biggest winners at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, taking home three prizes including Female Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year for 'Save Me', her collaboration with Jelly Roll, and the evening's biggest honour, for which she beat off competition from Jelly, as well as Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Lainey - who had opened the show with a cover of Little Texas’ 'God Blessed Texas' and her own 'Hang Tight Honey' - said: “These past few years for us has just been a complete whirlwind, I’ve been in Nashville 13 years doing this.

“I remember being a little girl, and climbing out on the top of the roof. I’d count all the stars, and I’d see the planes flying over our town of 200 people, and I’d dream of being up in one of those planes.

“The funny thing is I still feel like that little girl … I still look at the stars, but I’m a little more eye-level with them now.”

Chris Stapleton also enjoyed a successful evening, winning Male Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year for 'Higher', as well as giving the night's most talked about performance when Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance to sing with him on 'Think I'm In Love With You'.

The pair had only arranged the on-stage collaboration two days before.

Dua told radio host Bobby Bones backstage: "We've been talking about this for a while.

"It was my idea, so I just reached out and this came about. I just feel lucky to have been in Chris and Morgane's orbit for a few days."

Jason Aldean paid an emotional tribute to Toby Keith - who died of cancer in February - with a rendition of the late singer's track 'Should've Been a Cowboy'.

He was introduced to the stage by Blake Shelton, who said he was "heartbroken and honoured" to be part of the tribute to "one of the biggest country music stars of all time."

He added: He continued, "Toby was a big star in every way. He sold more than 44 million albums, 33 number one hits, and 14 ACM awards, including entertainer of the year, but, in the end, the mark that Toby left was much more than just that. Toby was a loving husband to his beautiful wife Trisha. He was a proud father to his three kids...

"Toby was a great friend to me and he was a real straight shooter who was larger than life and he always would shoot you straight, right to the very end of his brave ride that ended way too soon."

Jason received a standing ovation for his performance and said as he left the stage: "Love you Toby."

Luke Combs had been the night's most nominated artist but managed just one win, Single of the Year for 'Fast Car', while Song of the Year went to Jordan Davis for 'Next Thing You Know'.

Dan + Shay picked up Duo of the Year, Group of the Year was Old Dominion, and Nate Smith and Megan Moroney scooped the New Male and Female Artist of the Year prizes respectively.

Reba McEntire returned to host the night once again.

ACM Awards 2024 List of Winners:

Entertainer of the Year:

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year:

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year:

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year:

Old Dominion

New Male Artist of the Year:

Nate Smith

New Female Artist of the Year:

Megan Moroney

New Vocal Duo or Group:

Tigrilily Gold

Album of the Year:

'Higher' - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year:

'Fast Car' - Luke Combs

Song of the Year:

'Next Thing You Know' - Jordan Davis

Visual Media of the Year:

'Burn It Down' - Parker McCollum

Music Event of the Year:

'Save Me' - Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

Artist-songwriter of the Year:

Chris Stapleton

Songwriter of the Year:

Jessie Jo Dillon