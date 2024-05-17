Sophie Turner has learned to reach out to ask for help when she's feeling depressed.

The 28-year-old actress admitted she used to go through "days [or] weeks-long ruts" when she would retreat away from the world, but she's found if she "reaches out to a friend" it doesn't take her long to pull herself out of her low mood.

Speaking on the 'Run-Through with Vogue' podcast, she said: "My problem is that I would isolate if I ever felt triggered ... or depressed...

"[Now] I have these moments all the time where I get overwhelmed and anxious and depressed, and I pick up the phone to my friends, and I can get over it in about 20 minutes."

The 'Game of Thrones' star has also learned to use coping mechanisms such as box breathing or tapping to get through the bad times.

She noted: "I've been very therapised."

The 'Joan' actress has spoken about suffering from bulimia and while she often used to go down a "dark path" of "eating poorly or not eating at all", she's learned to take care of herself better after having Willa, three, and 10-month-old Delphine, her two daughters with former spouse Joe Jonas.

She said: "My body fed my child in my tummy, and it gave birth to the most amazing kids, the loves of my life.

"I want this body to be around as long as possible so I can spend time with my children for as long as possible. And so kids just gave me a whole new lease on life [and] wellness and, yeah, the importance of health and treating yourself with respect.

"I want them to see me feeding my body, and I want them to see me loving my body."

If she's having a bad day, Sophie turns to her most famous alter ego, 'Games of Thrones' Sansa Stark.

She said: “I’m always inspired. If I have a bad day, I’m like, Bring out your inner Sansa.”