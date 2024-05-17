Logan Paul initially found the idea of fatherhood to be "a little daunting".

The 29-year-old star and model Nina Agdal are expecting their first child together, and Logan has confessed to experiencing a range of emotions since they discovered that they were having a baby girl.

Speaking to 'Extra', Logan shared: "It took three days. I'll be honest with you … It took three days before I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ The idea of having a girl now is awesome, I'm in love with it … I can't imagine anything else.

"But at first it was a little daunting, you know.

"My mind got like, 'I'm a guy, I know how like guys treat girls. It's not always fair. Life is hard.' And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can't imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn't be more excited."

Logan still has some concerns about raising a teenage daughter. But the influencer-turned-wrestler is now looking forward to the challenge of parenthood.

Logan - who began dating Nina in 2022 - shared: "I realised this, all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14 to 15 years from now, right when she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I'm going to do what I want, Dad.' That's where my anxiety comes from, but it's so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters, and it's going to be the best time of our lives and now I'm excited."

What's more, Logan revealed that he's already preparing for the arrival of his baby girl.

He said: "We have outfits. [Nina has] been ordering a lot of clothing."