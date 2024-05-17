The social network formerly known as Twitter has adopted X.com for its "core systems".

Elon Musk - who acquired X in a $44 billion deal in 2022 - has taken to the micro-blogging platform to confirm that the long-awaited changeover has now officially happened.

The billionaire businessman wrote online: "All core systems are now on http://X.com (sic)"

One of X's engineers has also urged consumers to provide the company with some feedback.

He wrote on the platform: "Major improvements on For you today! Let us know your feedback over the next couple of days, is it getting better or worse?

"For those interested: we are eliminating several major heuristics as we move toward realtime end-to-end neural network based recommendations. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon previously announced a rebranding of the site.

He explained at the time: "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth - like birds tweeting - but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird. (sic)"