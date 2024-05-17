Apple's iMessage has suffered a significant outage.

Apple customers took to social media platforms on Thursday (16.05.24) to highlight the issue and to voice their frustrations with the messaging service.

At one stage, the term "iMessage" was trending on social media, as consumers took to X to discuss the problem.

One consumer wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I thought my phone was broken and whole time iMessage was down."

Other Apple customers joked about having to use alternative messaging platforms in order to stay in contact with their friends and family.

One person quipped: "Me and the homies using slack to communicate right now because iMessage is down. (sic)"

The outage - which has now been resolved - affected consumers in the US, the UK, Australia, Asia and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, research showed that Apple had overtaken Samsung as world's biggest phonemaker.

The US tech giant knocked Samsung off the top spot for the first time in 12 years.

Nabila Popal, of the International Data Corporation, explained at the time: "Not only is Apple the only player in the top three to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number one spot annually for the first time ever.

"All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market."