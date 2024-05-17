Sony Music has sent letters to the world's largest tech firms to know if they have used its songs to develop AI systems.

The music publisher - which represents some of the biggest names in the industry, including Beyonce and Adele - has warned the likes of Google and Microsoft that it won't allow any party to make money from its songs without first asking for permission.

Sony Music has already sent a letter to more than 700 firms around the world, explaining that it has "reason to believe" that the addressees "may already have made unauthorised uses" of its songs, BBC News reports.

What's more, the company - which is the largest music publisher in the world - has warned that it could enforce its copyright "to the full extent permitted by applicable law", unless it receives a satisfactory response to the letter.

Meanwhile, Caleb Followill has revealed that he feels "scared" of AI technology.

The Kings of Leon star has confessed to feeling a "little nervous" about AI's influence on the music business.

Caleb, 42 - who has enjoyed huge success with the American rock band - told Sky News: "I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit.

"I've seen some stuff that makes makes me a little nervous."