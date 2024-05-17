Kate Upton's daughter thinks she's a professional tennis player.

The 31-year-old model - who has Genevieve, five, with her husband Justin Verlander - has revealed that her daughter believes she's a tennis pro.

Kate told E! News: "She just recently told me that she thought I was a tennis player. She knew I would go play tennis for fun. So I guess because Justin is athletic and plays baseball, she's like, ‘That's a job!'"

The blonde beauty has actually taken her daughter to work with her in the past.

Kate explained that Genevieve joined her on the set of 'Dress My Tour', Kate's Hulu show.

Kate noted: "She came to set with us."

By contrast, Genevieve is aware that her dad is a professional baseball player.

Kate - who wed Justin in 2017 - shared: "She knows that he's a baseball player now. She goes to school part time in Houston, so she definitely knows that he plays baseball now."

Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted that she struggled to come up with a name for her baby girl.

The model told 'Extra': "It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues.

"He knew that Genevieve was my favourite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork, I was like I can’t deal with that right now."

Kate also hailed Justin's parenting skills, describing the sports star as a "great dad".

Kate - who previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - said: "She actually is a really good baby.

"It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!"