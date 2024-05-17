Caleb Followill feels "scared" of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Kings of Leon star has confessed to feeling a "little nervous" about AI's ever-increasing influence on the music industry - although Caleb joked that he's "kind of an old man".

Caleb, 42, told Sky News: "I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit.

"I've seen some stuff that makes me a little nervous."

Caleb also feels that AI isn't needed to recreate Kings of Leon.

He explained: "As far as music, it doesn't take AI to sound like us, my god.

"We're still learning how to play, so our skill level is still very much achievable by just human beings. It's not going to take aliens or artificial intelligence."

In 2021, Kings of Leon decided to embrace NFTs, which are a form of cryptocurrency that can be used to hold assets like music and art.

However, Caleb has now acknowledged that the band "never truly" understood the technology.

The singer shared: "Apparently it was something that was happening and maybe is still happening, I don't know. I know it got us into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which was cool. We were the first band to ever sell our music as an NFT, might be the only one, I don't know.

"But we weren't trying to push some new type of technology on people ... it was just something that looked like that was kind of where things were headed. So, you know, why not be on the forefront of it?"

Meanwhile, Caleb hopes that the band's new album, 'Can We Please Have Fun', will inspire "the next generation".

He said: "I feel like at this point, the thing we're trying to do is something that inspires the next generation.

"It's kind of hard because people don't really look to the grown-ups for answers. So we listen to the kids, we get inspired by what they're doing."