Tyra Banks is considering making a return to the runway.

The 50-year-old star has focused on her TV career over recent years, but Tyra is now open to making a modelling comeback.

Tyra - who recently posed for the 60th anniversary edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit - told 'Extra': "I modelled for the shoot.

"I don't feel like I'm modelling, but people keep telling me that I should do it again, so I'm thinking about maybe doing it, like, runway and stuff. We'll see."

Tyra subsequently joked that her age and her health issues could hinder her ambitions.

She said: "Hope that my hip is here for it and let's hope that I can get the right lighting so the front of my thighs with the cellulite is not showing as much.

"We've come a long way when it comes to beauty empowerment and inclusivity, but y'all will still hate on me in the comments about the cellulite on the front of my thighs."

Tyra appears in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside the likes of Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen, Winnie Harlow, Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady and Christie Brinkley.

And Tyra has revealed that she actually offered some career advice to one of the other models during the shoot.

She shared: "One of the models - I won't say her name, very famous, she's on this cover - she wanted a mentoring session.

"I think it was the morning before the shoot, we had an hour breakfast at the hotel and I just gave her advice, really deep, deep advice, career advice on how to take her stuff to even the next level … She's like, ‘Thank you so much, thank you so much.’ I'm like, ‘No, thank you! You make me feel like I have something to offer to help you, so it makes me feel good'."