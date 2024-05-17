King Charles is making his first trip abroad since his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, will travel to France to stand alongside Second World War veterans to mark 80 years since D-Day – while his eldest son Prince William, 41, joins world leaders on the Normandy beaches.

There had been uncertainty over whether Charles would be able to make the trip due to his cancer diagnosis – which emerged on February 5 – but it was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Friday (17.05.24) he will be in France on June 6 with his wife Queen Camilla, 76, for the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Charles took a step back from public royal duties as he underwent cancer treatment, but continued to work behind the scenes and hold small audiences.

He has also been regularly spotted attending church at weekends and greeted well-wishers after attending a mass on Easter Sunday.

Charles officially returned to outings on April 30, when he and Camilla visited a cancer hospital in London.

His wife commented the following day the king was “really thrilled to be out”.

Charles has kept a busy schedule in recent weeks, including a solo outing meeting staff and families of the Royal School of Military Engineering to appointing his heir William to a military position.

Camilla gave a quick update on her husband’s health during a garden party on Thursday (16.05.24) – telling guests Charles was “getting better”, before quipping: “Well, he would if he behaved himself.”

The queen and other royal family members have previously remarked Charles was disappointed to slow down on duties amid his cancer treatment.

William will be out on June 6 for two events – the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, hosted by the Government of Canada, and the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, where he will join more than 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the historic anniversary.