Sylvester Stallone is toasting 27 years of marriage to Jennifer Flavin.

The ‘Rocky’ actor, 77, marked the occasion by posting photos from his 1997 wedding to Jennifer, 55, on Friday (17.05.24) – after they nearly split in August 2022 when Jennifer filed for divorce before reconciling a month later.

Sylvester captioned throwback snaps of their big day, including one of them cutting their wedding cake: “27 years with the love of my life.”

Another image showed the pair holding hands in front of their guests after being declared husband and wife.

Jennifer commented on the post: “I love you (red heart emoji.) Forever us! (three red heart emojis.)”

The model also marked the milestone with an Instagram post on Friday, in which she said: “Happy Wedding Anniversary my love! 27 years!!! (Red heart and three party popper emojis.) 36 years of us being together!! (Three Cupid heart emojis.)

“I’m blessed in life to have true love and having wonderful kids! Couldn’t ask for more (three red heart emojis.)”

Her note was accompanied by a series of throwback photos of the couple through the years.

The couple got hitched in a small ceremony in front of family and friends including their daughter Sophia, who was nine-months-old at the time, at The Dorchester Hotel in London.

Along with Sophia, who’s now 27, the couple have children Sistine, 25, and 21-year-old Scarlet.

Sylvester also has two sons from his first marriage, and his eldest child Sage died from heart disease in 2012 aged 36.

His second boy Seargeoh, 44, has autism and lives his life largely out of the spotlight.