50 Cent has trolled Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after a video emerged of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016.

He was one of a string of celebrities who hit out at Combs, 54, in the hours after the footage was released by CNN.

They included model Emily Ratajkowski, 32, who branded him a “monster” on social media.

And singer Aubrey O’Day, 40, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Combs’ after they fell out in her girl band days, blasted on X: “The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.”

Fifty, 48, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – mocked Combs after the video was revealed by CNN, which showed Combs striking singer Cassie, 37, at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California, on March 5, eight years ago.

He said on X alongside the footage: “(Eyeballs emoji) Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!

“This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all (praying hands emoji.)”

Fifty has been a long-term critics of Combs.

He hit out at the rapper when it emerged Cassie had settled a 2023 lawsuit against Diddy that included allegations of physical abuse, saying online at the time: “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking (eyeballs emoji.) CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.”

Fifty also mocked Combs – who has changed his name to Sean Love Combs – by saying in a now-deleted post about his out-of-court settlement last year with Cassie: “LOL (laughing face emoji.)

“He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks (shark emoji) saw the blood in the water (blood drip emoji) and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on.”

CNN said about the clip showing Combs beating Cassie: “The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

“CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.”

Cassie, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs after making allegations of abuse against him in 2023, declined to comment on the video obtained by CNN.

Her attorney Douglas H Wigdor, told the outlet: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Cassie mentioned the hotel attack in her 2023 suit against Combs, which also alleged the rapper had paid the InterContinental $50,000 for the security footage from the incident.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, said in a statement on the day Cassie’s 2023 suit was filed: “Mr Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

Since November, Combs has faced five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity.

He has denied the allegations, and the cases remain active.