Anne Robinson is dating Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The 'Weakest Link' presenter confirmed reports that she and Parker Bowles, an 84-year-old retired cavalry officer, are in a relationship.

When questioned by Saga magazine, she said: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business."

Anne, 79, also spoke about returning to dating in her seventies after years of being single.

She said: "I'd been out of the game for so long. And also I don't drink. If you don't drink, you're not as reckless are you?

"I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?

"You're much more selective about what you're going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You're not going to change."

Anne was previously married twice, to the late Charles Wilson, a former newspaper executive, until 1973 and she split from John Penrose, in 2007

Parker Bowles and Camilla - who have two children together - tied the knot in 1973 and split in 1995.

She wed King Charles in 2005 but Andrew and Camilla have remained friends, with Andrew even attending King Charles' coronation.

And, Camilla is said to approve of Andrew's new relationship, even joking about going on double dates with him and Anne.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Camilla is very supportive about the whole thing and found out a few weeks ago. They've been joking about going on a double date.

"After all, Anne is a strong, lively, opinionated woman. If anyone can crack royal circles, it's her."