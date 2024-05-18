Kiefer Sutherland will star in action thriller 'Sierra Madre'.

The 57-year-old actor will take on the leading role in the upcoming movie from director Justin Chadwick.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film tells the story of Captain Jordan Wright (Sutherland) and his team "who are granted leave from their mission to attend a crewmate’s wedding in Mexico. While there, festivities are interrupted by a murderous cartel, and, as Jordan attempts to lead his remaining men to safety, war breaks out between his squad and the cartel. Jordan has to engage in a full-scale battle to save his men".

Kiefer said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the team on Sierra Madre, led by director Justin Chadwick. I feel it is a compelling thriller with great emotional and dramatic opportunities. Or more simply put, a d*** good story."

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said: "[Sutherland] will capture the intensity and physicality of a leader fighting to keep his squad alive, embodying the spirit of brotherhood that pulsates throughout this story."

COO Delphine Perrier added: “Set in the exotic and remote landscape of Mexico, Sierra Madre shows a poignant narrative of heart and heroism. With Justin Chadwick at the helm, known for his skill in directing talent and his performance-driven approach, we are eager to see his remarkable vision come to life.”

The script has been penned by Delbert Hancock and Ian Mackenzie Jeffers.

Production on 'Sierra Madre' is due to start later this year in Colombia.