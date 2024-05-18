Facebook and Instagram are facing an investigation over whether they are having a negative impact on the "physical and mental health" of children.

The European Union (EU) is investigating the social media giants over accusations that the popular platforms are too addictive and that children are being exposed to inappropriate content.

In a post on X, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said: "We are not convinced that Meta has done enough to comply with the DSA obligations - to mitigate the risks of negative effects to the physical and mental health of young Europeans on its platforms Facebook and Instagram."

Fellow commissioner Margrethe Vestager has also voiced her concerns.

Vestager, 56, said on the micro-blogging platform: "We have concerns that Facebook and Instagram may stimulate behavioural addiction and that the methods of age verification that Meta has put in place on their services is not adequate."

Meta owns Facebook and Instagram, and the company has insisted that it has "spent a decade developing more than 50 tools and policies" to protect children.

The company added: "This is a challenge the whole industry is facing, and we look forward to sharing details of our work with the European Commission."