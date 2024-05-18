Jay Leno "couldn't prouder" of his wife Mavis.

The 74-year-old TV star is caring for his 77-year-old wife as she battles advanced dementia, and Jay feels very proud of Mavis, insisting that they still "have a lot of fun" when they're together.

Jay - who has been married to Mavis since 1980 - told Fox News Digital: "People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it.

"I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her.

"I am part of her legacy and that's what I'm proudest of."

Jay and Mavis have maintained a happy relationship, in spite of her health struggles.

He shared: "We do everything together. I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other's company."

In April, Jay was granted conservatorship of the estate that he shares with his wife.

The veteran TV star was granted conservatorship of their joint estate, with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreeing that a conservatorship of the estate was a "suitable" way forward.

Under the terms of the conservatorship, Jay - who attended the hearing via Zoom - is set to continue to manage the community property and finances.

Prior to that, Jay disclosed in court documents that Mavis was dealing with dementia.

The court documents read: "Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years."

What's more, the documents stated that Jay is "fully capable of continuing support for Mavis' physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage".