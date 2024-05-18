Valerie Bertinelli takes a break from social media

Valerie Bertinelli is taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health.

The 64-year-old star has revealed via Instagram that she'll be stepping back from social media platforms, explaining that she's "in need of a mental health break".

Valerie - who recently revealed that she's dating Mike Goodnough - shared on Instagram: "The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT.

"And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break.

"I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough.

"But, I’m good.

"Honest.

"Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing and I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted.

"Y’all take care of yourselves.

"I’ll be back before you know it. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Valerie finalised her divorce from Tom Vitale, her husband of ten years, in November 2022.

And in March, the TV star revealed that she had a new man in her life, explaining that their romance was unlike anything she'd previously experienced.

Valerie - who didn't name Mike at the time - told PEOPLE: "I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him.

"It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!"

