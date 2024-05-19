Caprice Bourret has “changed significantly” since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 52-year-old model – who has 10-year-old sons Jax and Jett with husband Ty Comfort – underwent surgery in 2017 to remove a benign growth from the front of her skull and though she was fortunate that the tumour wasn’t cancerous, her health scare drove her to make changes to her life and commit herself with raising awareness of the condition.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I was very fortunate. I had the surgery where they removed the entire growth and found out it was benign.

“But working with Brain Tumour Research, I have had relationships with a lot of people that had tumours that were cancerous.

“It is absolutely devastating. And I will keep on raising awareness, raising funds for this important charity, and find a cure so we can save lives.

“When you have a health scare like that, it is a major shake-up.

“But I never played the victim. I took responsibility and changed my lifestyle.”

Among the changes the blonde beauty made were trying to “eliminate as much stress as possible”.

She added: “Let me tell you something, you don’t have control over what happens in your environment, but you do have control over how you react to these various circumstances.”

Caprice’s wellness routine includes taking various supplements and indulging in other self-care treatments.

She explained: “I love my cold baths, my infrared light and ozone therapy.”

And Caprice loves spending time in nature.

She said: “My family and I used to have 17 horses at our property in Ibiza. It was a ranch for rescue horses. It was really lovely.”

Although she is busy juggling various business ventures, including her lifestyle brand and new acting projects, Caprice’s priority is her family.

She said: “I find it quite empowering being a devoted wife and mother.”