Lily Gladstone hopes to direct in the future.

The 37-year-old star – who became the first Native American star to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - doesn’t think it is the right time for her to step behind the camera just yet but she’d love to help tell the stories of her community in the future.

Asked if she’s considered writing or directing, she told Empire magazine: “I don’t think I have the focus to do it at this current time of my life, but it is something I’ve been asked about lately.

“One of my aunties told me she can’t wait to see that from me. She said she wants to see my writing and directing and she said, ‘We need our Martin Scorsese too and I think you’ve got what it takes to do that’, which is like… Wow that’s a huge compliment.

“I’m really inspired by working with the community and fostering inspiration. So at some point, yeah that could very well be in my future.”

Lily believes Hollywood has changed in recent years so there are more opportunities for indigenous actors and filmmakers.

She explained: “Of course, having a lead role in a Scorsese film is going to change any actor’s career.

“But it is remarkable hearing one of my favourite Native authors has something in development for a series or a film.

“Or walking into a studio meeting and the studio pitching an action film or a romantic comedy to me without ever saying it’s a Native character or being done about Native Americans. It’s just as an actor.

“So I think lots of us just have more opportunity and there’s more hunger to see stories about our lived experience as indigenous people.

“I’m so excited for whatever version of me – and whatever younger versions of the actors who paved the way.

“I’m excited for that res’ kid who has a dream and thinks, ‘Maybe I can move to LA or New York and there’ll be a place for me.”