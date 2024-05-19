Prince Edward has admitted Queen Elizabeth's death was "far more emotional" because it came so soon after Prince Philip's passing.

The Duke of Edinburgh lost his mother in September 2022, just 17 months after his father had passed away and he admitted going through the monarch's passing was made more difficult because he and his family were still grieving for her husband.

Edward made his remarks as he deputised for his brother, King Charles, as Lord High Commissioner at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday (18.05.24), where he welcomed Reverend Dr. Shaw James Paterson as the newly-elected moderator.

Addressing the group, Edward paid a "personal tribute" to the faith leaders for the support they offered to the royal family following the death of the queen.

He said: “For my own part, I just want to pay personal tribute to the chaplains of the Chapels Royal and especially those here in Scotland.

“There have been moments recently where I have been lucky to have sensed God’s care and love.

“And who could forget the scenes that followed the passing of my mother?

“The outpouring of emotions, the demonstration of respect, love and grief was overwhelming and a privilege to experience and behold.

“I think I can speak for my whole family when I say we will remain forever grateful for that support.”

Edward, 60, said he was “really touched and comforted” by how the chaplains had helped his family “behind closed doors and away from the public gaze and the scrutiny”.

He added: “I know it’s part of the job description, so perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised, yet it is not necessarily what they did, it’s how they did it.

“Here were centuries of tradition, of rituals long practised, of prayer, of care and of comfort.”

Congratulating the new moderator, Edward drew similarities between the life of a minister's child and of growing up in the royal family.

He said: "Growing up in the family of a minister is never easy; having to come to terms with sharing one or both of your parents with the wider parish family.

“And believe me, I can empathise.”