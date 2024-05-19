David Beckham has hailed his daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham’s late grandmother Bunny as the “most amazing lady”.

The former footballer, 49, paid tribute after the granny – known as ‘Naunni’ by her loved ones – died aged 95 on Thursday. (16.05.24)

David said alongside an image of himself with his arm around Bunny posted to his Instagram Stories: “To the most amazing lady with the most beautiful smile and laugh (white heart emoji.)

“Rest In Peace, Naunni (white dove emoji.)”

David’s social media update came hours after dad-of-four David’s eldest son Brooklyn, 25, who married actress Nicola, 29, in 2022, paid tribute to Bunny.

He said alongside a gallery of images of him with the gran she had taught him to “find the joy in everything” and recalled how she was great at “making everyone smile”.

Bunny was Nicola’s maid of honour at her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn, and Brooklyn added it had been “honour” to be her grandson.

His album of moments of him with Bunny included a video of them attending church, playing games together and riding a golf cart.

Nicola’s brother Bradley Peltz, 34, broke the news of Bunny’s death when he said on Instagram: “Today, we lost my angel on earth. She was not only the happiest but one of my favourite souls I ever came across.

“She was the light that would brighten your day.

“May her soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you Bunny.”

Bunny’s death came weeks after Nicola posted on Instagram about her grandmum: “Your laugh is the best sound in the world and I want to hear it for the rest of my life.”

Nicola last month skipped her mum-in-law Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party to spend time with Bunny.