Cynthia Nixon and the ‘Sex and the City’ cast were bombarded with hate when the show first aired.

The actress, 58, played Miranda Hobbes in the HBO show from 1998 and 2004 and has revived the role in its spin-off ‘And Just Like That’ alongside her original co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

Cynthia – whose character has come out as gay in ‘And Just Like That’ – told Page Six about being trolled over the show: “People have always been very passionate about ‘Sex and the City’ and now ‘And Just Like That’.

“I feel like ‘Sex and the City’ is now so enshrined in memory and sentimentality but people hated us at first.

“They kept saying over and over, ‘These aren’t really women, these are gay men in disguise. Women don’t talk like this. Women don’t talk about sex like this.’”

Cynthia said she thinks it is great the creators of ‘And Just Like That’ have continued to produce edgy material despite critics.

She added: “I think that’s what’s so great about ‘And Just Like That’. We keep pushing the boundaries.

“We’re not going to do the same old stuff that was once shocking that you’ve now got used to.”

Shooting recently started on the third series of ‘And Just Like That’, after it came under fire in the first season over the non-binary character Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez.

Fans were upset Miranda was seen splitting from her husband on the show, Steve Brady, to follow Che to California – though the couple split in the second series of the show and the actor won’t be in the third season.

Actor Che, 48, who identifies as non-binary, told The New York Times about the storm: “I’m very aware of the hate that exists online. But I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry.”

“And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created.

“We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.”