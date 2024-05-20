Katy Perry became emotional as she made her 'American Idol' exit.

The chart-topping pop star - who joined the hit TV show back in 2018 - became visibly upset and cried during the finale on Sunday (19.05.24), when Abi Carter was crowned as the winner of season 22.

Katy, 39, was seen sobbing as she held hands with fellow 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Ryan Seacrest, the show's host, asked her: "Are you crying?"

Katy bowed her head, as she struggled to contain her emotions.

Ryan, 49, then said: "We're going to miss you."

The TV star hugged Katy and added: "It's already emotional tonight..."

Luke also acknowledged that Katy was overwhelmed by the occasion.

The 47-year-old singer said: "Katy is a mess."

During the season finale, the contestants performed some of Katy's best-known hits - including 'Teenage Dream', 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls' - as a tribute.

Katy actually announced her 'American Idol' exit during a TV appearance earlier this year.

The pop star loved her time on the TV show but admitted that she's ultimately keen to explore other career opportunities.

She said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'.

"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying?"

Katy has been working on new music over recent months. However, the singer admitted that she could return to 'American Idol' at some point in the future.

She shared: "I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.

"Maybe I'll come back if they'll have me one day!"