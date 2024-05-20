Adele wants to have a baby girl.

The Grammy-winning star has told fans during one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that she plans to have another baby after she completes her residency in Sin City, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The 36-year-old singer - who already has Angelo, 11, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - shared: "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world - that is what I feel will happen.

"She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"

Adele - who has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021 - joked that her daughter would be a "bossy little queen".

The London-born star quipped: "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"

Meanwhile, Adele also confessed that her Las Vegas residency has taken a toll on her health.

The singer - who previously took a break from performing for the sake of her health - said: "I had to be on voice rest. When I say voice rest, I mean silence for pretty much five weeks. Can you imagine me of all people not being able to talk for five weeks?

"The singing, that’s easy. I don’t mind not singing for five weeks, but not being able to talk or not being able to laugh, being on full vocal rest (was tough)."