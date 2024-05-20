Courteney Cox is visited by late 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry "a lot".

The 59-year-old actress - who played Perry's character Candler Bing's lover Monica Geller on the iconic sitcom for a decade - has revealed she feels her dear friend's presence often and likes to believe all those she has lost are guiding her.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', she said: “I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.

“I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.

“I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Perry tragically died of the "acute effects of ketamine", last October, aged 54, after he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors in the actor's death.

Perry was on ketamine infusion therapy, according to the autopsy, and his last treatment took place just "one and a half weeks before" his death.

The beloved actor and advocate for substance abuse treatment - who was found dead in a "residential pool" - suffered from drug and alcohol addiction, and buprenorphine is a medication that's used to treat opioid use disorder.

Perry's 'Friends' co-stars - also including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) - issued a joint statement shortly after the actor passed away, admitting that they were "devastated" by the news.

They said at the time: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles in November.