Erin Foster has given birth to her first child with husband Simon Tikhman.

The 41-year-old daughter of famous musician David Foster, 74, welcomed her first child into the world at home on Friday (17.05.24)

Erin and Simon had a "warrior" baby girl called Noa Mimi Tikhman, who arrived two weeks early, and they had every stage of the birth captured by a professional photographer.

Erin gushed on Instagram alongside the photographs, including her resting in a pop-up pool, pushing the little one out and the freshly delivered newborn: “Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending. Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th. Being totally unbiased I would say she’s perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I’ve met who prefers me to Simon. Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered. Simon would like everyone to know he’s a warrior too. (sic)"

The former 'O.C.' star celebrated Thanksgiving last year by revealing their little girl was on the way.

Erin shared a photo of her baby bump in a white top and baggy black trousers while Simon sat on the grass looking up at her and captioned her Instagram post: "It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something. I'm pregnant!"

Her husband commented: "Me too!"

The 'Barely Famous' star later confirmed on her and sister Sara Foster's podcast, 'The World's First Podcast', the gender and that the couple had already chosen a name.

Erin - whose mother is David's ex-wife Rebecca Dyer - and Simon tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2019 in Nashville.