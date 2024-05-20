Chris Pratt would love to make a movie with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 44-year-old actor has been married to Katherine since 2019, and Chris has admitted that he'd relish the chance to work with his wife one day.

Asked if he'd ever work with Katherine on a film project, Chris told PEOPLE: "I've asked her. I think she could be great. Because she's actually a very good actress."

Chris has been impressed by Katherine's acting talents. However, the 34-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - doesn't share his confidence.

Chris explained: "When she's doing impressions and I'm like, 'You're really good.' And she's like, 'No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much.'"

Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed that he loves turning to Arnold for career advice.

The movie star admitted that he likes to lean on the 'Terminator' actor for guidance.

Chris told 'Extra': "Not everyone can say that their father-in-law is the Terminator, but mine literally will terminate me."

The actor was born into a working-class family in Virginia, Minnesota, and Chris believes that Arnold is able to offer a unique perspective.

Chris - who has Lyla, three, and Eloise, 23 months, with Katherine, as well as Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris - said: "He has the experience of raising kids in the spotlight and being an actor, a well-known person, and a celebrity, and it’s really great to have the wisdom of his experience to go to and to talk to about certain things that normally I would talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with and they might not be able to relate with certain things."