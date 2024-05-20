Noomi Rapace is set to play Mother Teresa in a new biopic.

The 44-year-old actress will play the Catholic saint in 'Mother', an upcomig biopic film that will focus on seven pivotal days in the life of Mother Teresa.

The Teona Strugar Mitevska-directed movie will centre on the saint's decision to leave the Loreto Entally convent in Kolkata, India, and launch her own order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Mother' will be Teona's English-language debut and the director feels she can relate to the Catholic saint, who died in September 1997, aged 87.

Teona said: "I absolutely related to her as a woman and I saw a lot of myself in her."

Noomi has been identified as the perfect candidate for the role.

Noomi has previously starred in movies such as 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' and 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'.

Although she's enjoyed significant success in the movie business, Noomi still struggles to balance her acting career with her personal life.

The actress - who has a 21-year-old son called Lev - recently told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s a constant battle and internal conflict.

"My son is everything to me, but I couldn’t just be home and be a mother, that would drive me nuts. That’s not me. And I want to live by example: be someone who fights for my dream, who stands up for my beliefs and who says everything is possible.

"I came from a poor farm, I’m not educated, no one opened doors for me, I don’t come from money. So I’ve just been working my way through life and my son has been my partner in crime. We’ve been side by side through all the different chapters, but I’ve been away and it’s painful."