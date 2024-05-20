Lil Nas X "felt like an imposter" when he began touring.

The 25-year-old star first found fame online and he's had to adjust to a new lifestyle since he began touring in 2022.

The singer - whose real name is Montero Hill - told the BBC: "In rehearsal it didn't feel like the real thing yet. I felt like I was going out there and putting on my best impression of a person [on tour]."

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker initially struggled to cope with touring, admitting that he found performing on-stage to be a "weird" experience.

He shared: "I'd [ask myself], 'What am I doing up here? This doesn't feel right'. It wasn't like talking to people online. There were actual human beings in front of me. It was weird."

Despite his chart success, the singer is still eager to remain popular on social media apps like TikTok.

He said: "As far as pressure goes, you want to make sure [you have hits] because in the public eye, it gives a person value."

Nas is also determined to continue to make big hits.

He shared: "Of course I know my own worth, but these are the things that are going to feed your family and the people around you who have helped build what you're creating.

"So it's important. I can't just say [screw] hits, because I need them."

Meawhile, Nas previously revealed that he realised he was "hot" after achieving fame and success.

The singer told Allure magazine: "I think I realised I was hot right along ... No, no, no, no, no. Actually, probably at the very beginning of my fame.

"And I've always thought I was an attractive person. Well, at least when I started to grow my facial hair and stuff. But really around that time when other people would say it to me."