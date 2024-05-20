Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's former makeup artist was trolled for her minimal wedding makeup.

Daniel Martin was Prince Harry's wife's MUA on their wedding in 2018 through to 2022 and has been praised by him for the way she's managed her own glam and styling with no help.

He told Us Weekly: "I feel like when I'm not with her, she has more room to play. I think that's the fun thing when you see her, like, she's in Nigeria right now. It's just her. There's no stylist, there's no hairdresser. She's doing everything herself and she's so good at it."

Gushing over her skills, he continued: "She's so good at doing her own face. She's her own person. It's so nice."

Sharing her favourite products to use, he spilled: : "I mean, she loves some blush. She loves the cheek. She loves a big brow."

Martin insists people got to see Meghan for who she was with the natural look after he was “dragged” online.

He recalled: "At that time [when] Instagram makeup had just kind of started. Everybody was kind of doing that Instagram Live [and] was all about a full breakdown. And then the like, big momentous moment of the year: the bride shows up, wearing little to nothing, and I did get dragged.

"They came for me, but at the same time, you got to really see who she was, and I think that was the takeaway. It was that you got to see someone for who they are rather than the pomp and circumstance of the actual wedding."