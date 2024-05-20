Cardi B insists "confidence" is the key to feeling beautiful.

The 'WAP' rapper insists that you can look perfect, but it's all about how you feel on the inside that counts, as she insists beauty comes from within.

She told PEOPLE: "It’s not always about how you appear but how you feel. When you feel your best, you feel ready to take on the world. Confidence is key to helping you feel ready to conquer the day — onstage or off.”

The 31-year-old superstar shared the key to her glowing skin.

She said: “I love using rose water and moisturisers to keep my skin hydrated underneath makeup."

The Grammy winner also has “professional hydrating facials whenever possible."

Cardi was speaking in celebration of the NYX Professional Makeup brand's 25th birthday and revealed her go-to brow products are the NYX Professional Makeup’s Micro Brow Eyebrow Pencil and The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler.

She said: “Great brows are the frame to every face and those are perfect for a more natural look and the full glam makeup looks that I love.”

Cardi is known for her voluptuous juicy lips and swears by their Duck Plump High Pigment Lip Plumping Gloss.

Elsewhere, she spilled the luxury watch Offset - her estranged spouse and father to their daughter Kulture, five, and two-year-old son Wave - got her when she turned 25.

She said: "My then-boyfriend Offset threw me a lavish surprise party for my 25th birthday and gifted me an Audemars Piguet [watch]. The party was star studded, with lots of dancing and a gorgeous birthday cake. We celebrated life and the success of 'Bodak Yellow.'"