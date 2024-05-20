‘The Legend of Zelda’ movie will be made in the “closest possible collaboration” with Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto.

After the success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ last year, Nintendo are working with Sony Motion Pictures Group to adapt their other big action-adventure franchise for the big screen, and the cinema studio’s chairman Tom Rothman has now stressed the company will honour the “true genius” of Miyamoto.

Speaking with Deadline, he said: “The movie is being developed and made in the closest possible collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto.

“He’s a true genius in that world, and it’s really his strong vision that is motivating it.

“He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only to look at the results of ‘Super Mario Brothers’ to see.

“Big I.P. movies are going to stay big. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ is going to be huge for us. Massive.”

In November 2023, the Nintendo higher-up confirmed he was working with Sony producer Avi Arad on the live-action movie adaption of his adventure series.

Taking to X, the Nintendo Japan account tweeted: “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ for many years now with Avi Arad, who has produced many mega hit films.”

He added in a follow-up post: “I have asked Avi to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”