Music icon Frank Ifield has died at the age of 86.

The Australian singer - who became famous for incorporating yodelling into his music - died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night (18.05.24) his friend, historian and music journalist Glenn A. Baker, announced on Facebook.

Baker posted: "I just took a call from David Ifield, telling me that his brother FRANK IFIELD peacefully passed on this Saturday night, at age 86. There is so much to be said about this remarkable man, who had four number ones in Britain, three of them before The Beatles (who he had briefly support him in concert).

"I Remember You became an indelible hit all around the world and a perfect signature song. It topped the U.K. charts for 7 weeks.

"This is not the time to say any more than my thoughts are with Frank's brothers and his wife Carole and to say how fortunate I was to see him earlier this year. I'm still gathering my thoughts."

Ifield was born in UK but was raised in Australia before moving back to England in 1959.

Growing up in Sydney, he developed a love of country music and yodelling and he began writing his own songs when his grandmother gifted him a guitar at the age of 13.

By the time he was 19, Ifield he had already released 44 records and had become the top recording artist in Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania.

When he was back in England, Ifield's music became very popular in Britain in the 1960s and he had four number one hits on the UK singles chart: 'I Remember You', 'Lovesick Blues', 'The Wayward Wind' and 'Confessin’ That I Love You'.

Ifield introduced The Beatles to his fans by choosing the Fab Four to open for him on tour.

He continued to release new albums throughout the 1970s and '80s before stepping away from recording.

In 2005, Ifield co-wrote his autobiography, 'I Remember Me: the First 25 Years', with Pauline Halford.

Four years, in 2009, Ifield was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the arts as an entertainer.

The musician is survived by his wife Carole Wood, and his two children from his previous marriage to Gillian Bowden.