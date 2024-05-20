Chris Pratt believes stunt performers deserve more respect.

The 44-year-old actor is still mourning the sudden death of his long-time stuntman Tony McFarr, and Chris believes stunt performers are finally getting the credit they deserve, after being overlooked for so many years.

Chris told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think the stuntmen are having a real moment right now being honoured and he deserves to be honoured for his contribution and all stuntmen do for what they do.

"They're the toughest dudes, they're the coolest dudes on set by far."

Ryan Gosling's latest movie, 'The Fall Guy', actually focuses on the life of a stunt performer.

And Chris believes that the film has helped to shine a light on the issue.

He shared: "Tony was as tough as they come.

"It's funny that it came that - that news and his tragic passing came around the same time that 'The Fall Guy' came out."

Tony died at his home near Orlando, Florida, at the age of 47.

Chris subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to the stunt performer, describing Tony as "an absolute stud".

The Hollywood actor - who plays Star-Lord in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film franchise - wrote on his Instagram Story: "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr.

"We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness.

"I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of 'Guardians 2') and got several staples in his head came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud.

"He was always a gentleman and professional.

"He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."