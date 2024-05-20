Maksim Chmerkovskiy is "focused" on his family life as he prepares to become a dad again.

The 44-year-old dancer and Peta Murgatroyd are currently preparing for the arrival of their third child, and Maksim insists that he's firmly focused on his family for the time being.

The dancer - who already has Shai, seven, and Rio, 11 months, with Peta - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We have other stuff going outside of the TV arena that we're very excited about, [but] I'm focused on the family."

Maksim - who has been married to Peta since 2017 - has relished the experience of spending so much time at home over recent months.

He said: "Peta's doing incredible with her avenues and all that, so I get an opportunity to stay at home till further notice."

Asked if he feels ready to become a father-of-three, Maksim replied: "Are you ever? But now I'm definitely entering an elite club."

Peta announced her latest pregnancy in February.

The 37-year-old dancer took to social media to share the news with her followers.

Peta wrote on Instagram: "We Are Having A Baby [celebration emojis]

"Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon! (sic)"

Peta also posted a behind-the-scenes video of her sharing the news with her husband.

The dancer - who dropped a number of hints about her pregnancy during a video call with Maksim - added in her Instagram post: "Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him [laughing emoji] and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the “I’m so sick story” the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks

"Big thank you to @bobbie for helping us shake things up and for being a part of this special announcement! After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us. We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news [tears emoji] (sic)"