Phoebe Dynevor's mother Sally Dynevor is "thrilled" that she has got engaged and has described her daughter's fiancé Cameron Fuller as a "lovely man".

The 'Bridgerton' actress and Cameron - the son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller - announced their engagement earlier in May 2024, and Sally, 60, has given the American actor-and-producer her seal of approval.

The 'Coronation Street' star was overjoyed when Phoebe, 29, shared her happy news and she can't wait for the wedding.

Speaking on British daytime TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (20.05.24), Sally said: "My daughter has just got engaged ... He's gorgeous, he's such a lovely man. I'm so, so happy. I'm thrilled, it's actually made my year."

Sally insists she won't be getting involved in the couple's wedding plans and will let them decide what they want for their big day.

Discussing the ceremony, she said: "To be honest, I'll be keeping well out of it."

Sally's intention has turned to what comes after the nuptials, and she is hoping that grandchildren come along sooner rather than later.

The veteran soap actress - who is married to scriptwriter Tim Dynevor, with whom she has two other children - said: "I can't wait for my grandchildren, [although] let's not jump ahead!"

Phoebe and Cameron shared the news of their engagement via Instagram on May 13, uploading a photo of Cameron embracing his shocked fiancée from behind on a stone balcony. Phoebe had her hands clasped to her face in shock with her engagement ring on display.