Kevin Costner says he has “knocked on every boat in Cannes” in his fight to finance the second two parts of his epic new Western.

The Oscar-winner, 69, got a seven-minute standing ovation after the Sunday (19.05.24) premiere at the Cannes Film Festival of the first part of his planned four-chapter ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ movie, causing the filmmaker to well up.

Opening up at a press conference on Monday (20.05.24) in Cannes about how he put a huge chunk of his fortune into making the $100 million-plus film: “I don’t know why it was so hard.

“You saw the movie. I don’t know why it was so hard to get people to believe in the movie that I wanted to make.

“You know, I don’t think my movie is better than anybody else’s movie, but I don’t think anybody else’s movie is better than mine. I don’t go out into the world with something I don’t think is good.”

Kevin mortgaged his ranch to pay for the movie, which he directed, starred in, produced and co-wrote.

‘Horizon’ is meant to be a four-part saga, and Kevin said he is currently trying to gather resources for its third instalment.

The second part is due out in August.

Kevin added about his fight to get the other installments made: “I’ve knocked on every boat in Cannes to help me.

“‘Oh come, we’ll have a picture.’ ‘No, come get your checkbook out. Let’s talk money!’”

Kevin has said the film tells the story of women leading the creation of the American West.

When asked why he didn’t tell it from the view of Native Americans, he replied: “The movie is a journey. It’s not a plot movie, and the Native Americans are represented.

“I don’t feel the need to try to balance the story. I just try to make it as real as I can.”

‘Horizon’, which stars Sienna Miller, 42, is told from the prospective of the cattle ranchers, farmers and soldiers building a future for themselves in the West, as well as the Natives who lived there first.