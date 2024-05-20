Jessica Biel thinks the "best thing" about being a mom is getting to play with her children.

The 42-year-old actress has Silias, nine, and three-year-old Finneas with 'Cry Me A River' singer Justin Timberlake, 43, and when asked by a little boy during PEOPLE's Kids Interview what the "best thing" about being a mother to two boys is, she noted that she has loved that she just loves being able to "have fun" with them both.

She said: "Oh my god, Kai! You’re adorable. I have a nine-year-old son and a three-year-old son. The best thing about being a boy mom is playing. I think playing with my sons is the most fun. Wrestling, playing LEGO, building LEGO, swimming, playing sports, reading together.

"I love spending time with them, and I love getting down and dirty with them on the floor and just having fun. Not worrying about getting dirty or anything like that. I love that about being a boy mom."

The former '7th Heaven' star recently admitted that her marriage was a "work in progress" as she described trying to find the balance between work and home as her pop star husband was on his world tour.

Speaking on ABC's 'The View', she explained: "It's always a work in progress, right? It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect. Thank goodness for Zoom and Facetime. For parents who are gone a lot, that has been really helpful. Just finding the time we can connect and see each other in person or get him with the kids.

"We've never done this before with two, I'm exhausted. There's been four shows. I don't know how he's gonna do it or how we're gonna do it but we're gonna get through it, somehow, some way!"