Sofia Richie is "having a breakdown" before giving birth, according to her dad Lionel.

The 74-year-old singer is going to become a grandfather again when his daughter welcomes her firstborn with husband Elliot Grainge but he revealed that as Sofia's due date grows closer, she is getting more and more nervous.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "My life is so full right now. My baby is now having a baby, what the heck is going on? Elliot and Sofia are about to have a nervous breakdown, but I've told her to calm down. I say 'When the baby comes, then you can have a nervous breakdown!' It's just a great time!"

The 'American Idol' judge is already grandfather to Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, through his adoptive daughter Nicole Richie but is excited to experience the feeling of becoming a grandparent all over again as he admitted that he is "over the moon" and thinks that parenthood will be the ultimate "adventure" for Sofia and her husband.

He said: "Of course, let me tell you something, we're all loving it. I'm over the moon and trying to stay calm. I'm just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime!"

The 'Hello' singer - who has Sofia with his ex-wife Diane Alexander and also has son Miles, 29, with her - recently admitted it was surreal to find out the model is expecting her own baby.

He said: "I’m watching my baby having a baby. Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing."