Daniel Radcliffe "never thought" fatherhood would leave him so tired.

The 34-year-old actor welcomed a baby boy with his partner Erin Darke in April 2023 and admitted that it has been a "crazy year" but has learned that "women are incredible" after seeing his significant other go through labour.

He told E! News: "It's the best. I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much. It's been a crazy year.

"It's taught me that women are incredible, That my partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a mum over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."

Meanwhile, the 'Kill Your Darlings' star shot to global fame when he took on the title role in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - which was based on the magical book series by J.K Rowling - at the age of 11 but admitted that he is unlikely to make an appearance in the upcoming TV series.

Asked if he is likely to appear in the Max series when it is released in 2026, he said: "I don't think so. I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it.

"I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else."

When pushed for an answer on whether he would return if asked, Daniel gave a diplomatic answer and insisted he was not going to think about anything that hadn't happened yet.

He said: "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."