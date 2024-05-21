Eva Longoria has "learned everything" from her son.

The 49-year-old actress has Santiago, five, with husband José Bastón and joked that her "bougie" son was not best pleased with her when she left him at home so she could go to the Cannes Film Festival this year but admitted that actually she has been taught a lot by him since becoming a mother.

She told E! News: "He was really upset [that I was there without him!' My son is very bougie. It's the first year I haven't brought him and he's like, 'You're going to the south of France without me?'

"I've learned everything from my son. People think parents teach kids. Kids teach us."

But the 'Desperate Housewives' star has previously insisted that she would "never" tell anyone how to parent their own children because she doesn't want to be a "mom-shamer".

Speaking to Anna Faris on her ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ podcast, she said: "The mom-shamers of the world are real. I am never going to tell someone how to parent. I am in no way an expert of being a mom. That question of, ‘How do you do it all?’ Even answering it makes other women feel less sometimes. I’ll hear it, and I’m like … ‘Oh, great. She has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right..."

Eva also noted that she has a "huge family" who help her with parenting and that they all "chip in" to make sure things get done.m

She added: "I have a huge family. I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age. We all chip in and get it done.”