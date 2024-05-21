Victoria Monet has been forced to cancel shows while she deals with her "ongoing health issues".

The 35-year-old singer had been due to lay a string of dates across the US next month but took to social media on Monday (20.05.24) evening to reveal that she has had to pull out of the performances and is "so sorry" to her fans.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: " am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball

(NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June. I am so sorry!! Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that's a promise! Please know it wasn't an easy call but it's definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon."

The 'Moment' singer did not reveal exactly what was wong with her nor did she expand further on in her post but the blow comes after major Grammy-winning success for her

