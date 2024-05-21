Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her "dear friend" Dabney Coleman.

The actor passed away last week aged 92, and his '9 to 5' co-star Dolly has remembered the late star as a "funny, deep and smart" man.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend.

"He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart."

Dabney was best known for playing bad boss Franklin Hart Jr in the 1980, and Dolly admitted she will "miss him greatly".

She added: "We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly, as many people will. Love, Dolly"

The Hollywood character actor’s daughter Quincy Coleman confirmed his death last Friday (18.05.24).

Quincy told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column the dad-of-four "took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely" at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday (17.05.24).

She added: "My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity.

"As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.

"A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy… eternally."

Dabney's entertainment career kicked off in the 1960s but it took him a decade to land his breakthrough role – as Merle Jeeter on ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’.