Lisa Vanderpump thinks 'Vanderpump Rules' could end "every year".

The 63-year-old star has enjoyed huge success with the long-running reality series, but Lisa fears that it could still end at any time.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Lisa explained: "Every year I think, ‘Oh, this is gonna be the last year.'"

Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' was dominated by Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' cheating scandal. But Lisa is now keen to move on from the high-profile saga.

The TV personality - who first found fame on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - shared: "We’re taking a little breath here. I’ve got to open another restaurant.

"I think we’re kind of done talking about Scandoval/Sandoval. So I think everybody needs to have it kind of all breathe a little bit."

Earlier this month, Lisa revealed that 'Vanderpump Rules' is "on hiatus".

The reality TV series enjoyed a resurgence following the 2023 cheating scandal, but Lisa recently confirmed that the show has been paused "just for a little bit".

Speaking to E! News about the future of the show, Lisa shared: "'Vanderpump Rules' is on hiatus just for a little bit. Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit."

Lisa also confirmed that she'll be focusing on her business interests in the short term.

She said: "I have a restaurant to open in September, so I have to be full-steam ahead on that.

"I was away just before I opened Wolf working with Gordon [Ramsay]. That put a lot of pressure on us. I really need a couple of months to do that now."

What's more, Lisa is keen to take a break from the show for a short while.

She explained: "It's been a very busy year, three shows on the air and two restaurants to open. I wouldn't mind a breath myself."