Peter Andre still doesn't call his newborn daughter, Arabella, by her name.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who also has Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with first wife Katie Price, and Amelia, 10, and Theo, six, with spouse Emily - welcomed his new addition into the world seven weeks ago, but he hasn't got used to her name yet and still calls her "bubba".

The 51-year-old singer also admitted that despite it being extremely hectic with all his children under one roof, he "wouldn't change it for the world".

Writing in his new! magazine column, he shared: "Arabella is now seven weeks old – where has the time gone? I still haven’t called Arabella by her name. I absolutely love it and she really suits it – but I still call her “bubba”.

"As for sleeping, night and day are blurring into one at the moment. Ems is definitely getting less sleep than me because of the breast-feeding but we try to split the nights as much as possible.

"Emily and I are hoping for a little date night soon but our focus is just on the kids at the moment. With all five of them living in the house – they all have different demands. It’s busy, but I wouldn’t change it for the world."

The couple took a long time to come up with a name for the tot.

Peter talking about life with his little one comes days after he revealed his "breakdown" lasted almost two decades.

His mental health began to suffer when he reached global fame in the 1990s and he only "truly started to come through it" in his 40s, but he then suffered another setback in his recovery after his beloved brother Andrew died from a brain tumour in 2012.

Marking Mental Health Awareness Week last week, Peter wrote: "It really does feel important to talk about it. I had a breakdown when I shot to fame in the 90s, and back then, it was a very taboo subject to talk about – people would just think you’re 'cuckoo'...

"My breakdown lasted a long time. It was only when I got to my forties that I truly started to come through it. I think I was lost – I was getting better, then my brother Andrew passed away and that triggered a lot of things – but the best thing is, there’s a lot of help out there now.

"I think it’s really important to celebrate mental health, and no matter whether you’re cured or not cured, it’s important to remember that it can reappear any time, but there are so many support options out there."

Peter previously opened up about his anxiety struggles, when he revealed that he was hospitalised for his issues.